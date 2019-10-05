Dry & fall-like end to the weekend

The rain has pushed out of Eastern Iowa, but clouds will continue to hold on and clear through the overnight hours.

Lows tonight drop into the mid 40s.

Dry to end the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be feeling like fall with highs in the low to mid 60s.

We stay dry through the beginning of the week with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

A frontal system will push through by the end of the week, prompting rain chances for Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures overnight by the end of the week will be in the 30s, so we will keep a close eye on the potential for frost.