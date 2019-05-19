Drunk driver hits two cars while driving the wrong way

One man is in the Polk County Jail Saturday night, and four other people were hurt after a drunk driving accident.

Des Moines Police say Christopher Slaughter from Texas was driving the wrong way shortly after 1:00 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened at SE 14th St and Maury St in Des Moines.

Slaughter crashed into two cars while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. Two of those injured people are in serious condition tonight.

Slaughter is facing four charges, including OWI and driving on the wrong side of the road.