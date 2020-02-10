Drugs fail to slow decline in inherited Alzheimer's disease

In this Aug. 14, 2018 file photo, a doctor looks at a PET brain scan at the Banner Alzheimers Institute in Phoenix.
Two experimental drugs have failed to prevent or slow mental decline in a study of people who are virtually destined to develop Alzheimer's disease at a relatively young age because of rare gene flaws.

The results announced Monday are another disappointment for an approach that scientists have focused on for many years. It involved trying to remove a harmful protein that builds up in the brains of people with the disease.

After five years, people given either of the two drugs scored about the same on memory and thinking tests as others given placebo treatments.

 