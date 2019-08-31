The Centers for disease control said 70% of all drug overdose deaths involve opioids and on Saturday the Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition brought people together to remember those who have died.

Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Misty Rebik was one of a number of speakers. Her sister passed away in 2015 from a heroin overdose.

Rebik said her sister had terrible migraines and doctors would prescribe her stronger and stronger opioids until the government cracked down. That’s when Rebik’s sister turned to heroin.

“We need to stop demonizing and stigmatizing people with addiction,” she said.

Rebik said it isn’t easy to talk about, but she wants to share her sister’s story to spark change. Rebik said she not only wants to change people's perception of those who abuse drugs but also work on legislation.

