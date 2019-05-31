One person drowned at Iowa City park Friday afternoon

One person drowned and a would-be-rescuer went to the hospital after an incident at Terry Trueblood Recreation Center in Iowa City Friday.

A bystander reported a swimmer disappearing around 3:44 pm Friday. That triggered a search with law enforcement and the Johnson County Metro Dive Team.

Searchers found a body about an hour later. The person's name has not been released.

Another person who tried to rescue the swimmer was taken to the hospital but that person's condition has not been released.

