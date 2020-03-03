Drought conditions return to the western United States

A year ago, California was finally free of the grip of a relentless drought. Unfortunately, last month, no rain was recorded in parts of that state, including Sacramento and San Francisco. That put the icing on the cake of a new drought that’s been slowly developing. Winter is also their wet season, so having little to no rain when they count on it is not a good situation.

Drought takes weeks to months to develop, but it’s an important thing to keep an eye on even when it’s far away. Drought affects crops, livestock, and other commodities – and their prices – even when it’s not happening locally.

Other parts of the country are getting dry as well, including south Texas and much of the Four Corners areas.