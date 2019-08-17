Drought conditions continue across Eastern Iowa

Drought conditions continue to plague Eastern Iowa. With the latest update this past week, areas are not under the “Moderate Drought” stage, where most of Eastern Iowa is abnormally dry. This did include Monday night’s rain. Over the past month areas in Eastern Iowa are anywhere between 0.5-2.5” below normal for rainfall.

We do have some hope for rain Sunday morning, where areas could see the potential of 1-2”, but that is only if heavy rain happens. It is possible, but not a guarantee on how much rain some will get. After Sunday, rain chances stay slim in the forecast, so, unfortunately, no relief in sight for the moment. We will continue to monitor drought conditions and will have another update this upcoming Thursday.

