Drizzle/flurries possible this evening, wind chills in the single digits Monday morning

Any precipitation leftover the rest of the day will be a light drizzle or flurries, otherwise, the majority of the wintry mix has pushed to the east.

Expect mostly cloudy skies the rest of the evening and overnight, temperatures drop into the teens with wind chills tomorrow morning dropping into the single digits for some.

A pretty quiet start to the week with highs in the low 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Our next system pushes in mid-week with the chance of a rain/snow mix Wednesday, transitioning to snow Thursday.

A very chilly Valentine's Day in store for Eastern Iowa with highs in the teens and temperatures in the negatives to start Friday.