Drizzle to start yet again

Plan on another morning of very light fog across eastern Iowa. Within this fog, occasional pockets of drizzle have occurred, though the roads have remained in good shape so far. As long as the drizzle remains isolated or extremely light, road issues should be kept at a minimum today. Plan on highs into the mid-upper 20s due to the thick clouds that continue to hang on.

Tomorrow, our next system arrives and this should mainly be in the form of snow. Minor accumulation of an inch or so is possible, especially south of Highway 20.

Thursday and Friday will each feature their own system with a light wintry mix possible both days.

Look for a mainly quiet weekend with highs approaching 40 by Sunday.