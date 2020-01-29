Drizzle or light scattered snow possible

Plan on a continuation of cloudy sky today along with patchy drizzle and scattered light snow. While amounts will remain under one inch, there's been some impact on area roads over central Iowa and only a little can cause some trouble. We'll keep an eye on it today.

Tonight into tomorrow, patchy freezing drizzle may occur again with highs staying steady in the mid-20s.

Going into Friday, a separate system moves across which may also generate some scattered snow. Again, amounts look minor.

This weekend, overall nicer weather is anticipated and we may actually see the sun again later Saturday and again Sunday! Look for cooler temperatures with our next system early next week.