Drizzle continues this evening, rain/snow mix overnight

A few lights showers or drizzle is possible the rest of the evening and with all of this moisture it could cause reduced visibilities. Lows overnight in the mid-30s.

A rain/snow mix will re-develop through the overnight and continue through Sunday and could transition to scattered snow showers during the day. Accumulations look to be minor, mainly on grassy areas, if anything.

Highs on Sunday don't rise too much, only a few degrees higher than overnight lows.

Clouds decrease Sunday night and make way for plenty of sunshine on Monday. It will be a bit cool, with highs in the mid-30s.

Temperatures warm into the upper 30s, low 40s through the week and we continue to stay dry.