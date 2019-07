A semitractor-trailer that caught fire is causing issues for drivers in northeast Iowa.

Fayette County Sheriff's Office officials advised motorists to avoid Iowa Highway 150 north of Fayette. Video posted to the agency's Facebook page shows the cab of the semi engulfed in flames. A small explosion can be seen on the video, sending flames away from the cab.

No other details about the condition of any occupants of the semi were available at this time.