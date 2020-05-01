Drivers education instructor taking extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic, including seeing fewer students

A driving instructor says he is not only seeing fewer cars on the road but fewer of his students behind the wheel. He says that's by design, out of an abundance of caution.

Ron Bandy drives his driver's education car in Johnson County on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

School is not in session, but there are still plenty of instructors out on the road teaching new drivers behind the wheel.

Ron Bandy is one of those people still teaching, but in the more than 18 years he has been an instructor, he has never navigated a situation similar to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This is the first time with like a surgical mask," Bandy said.

Bandy is used to teaching in the classroom and in the car. Now he has had to make changes to the way he steers his instruction, wiping down the car regularly with sanitizing wipes, as well as putting hand sanitizer bottles in the cup holders.

"It pays off to definitely be health-conscious, because you're in close quarters here," Bandy said.

For a teacher that normally works 60 hours a week, that means to be safe, Bandy said he has cut back his work, too.

"It's a big job, it's a tough time to get through," Bandy said. "And not being able to help out on that, it's kind of frustrating. It is very frustrating."

Bandy admits there are parallels between an instructor and those reacting to the pandemic: preparing for the uncertain, and doing their best to avoid it. But he says it is all in an effort to teach those same safety habits to others.

"Being aware of those things that can cause harm or fatalities," Bandy said. "And doing those things that minimize that and avoid that."