Drivers dealing with steep drop-off right next to I-380 in Johnson County

Drivers on Interstate 380 not only have to deal with traffic, snow, and construction but also a giant hole next to the road.

Cars move through a construction zone near the intersection of Interstate 380 and Interstate 80 on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

There's a steep drop-off next to the southbound lanes of I-380, right before the Interstate 80 interchange. That was done to build up one of the directional ramps that will soon be replacing the cloverleaf ramps.

“We do want to make sure people are aware, there are times you're actually driving on a hardened shoulder, there are times the lanes are narrowed down, and you're in kind of a shoot with some barrier rail, so really use a lot of caution when you're driving through this area,” Cathy Cutler, Iowa Department of Transportation planner, said.

Cutler explained that the slope is actually the same angle as a typical ditch for highways, which is one foot of drop for every three feet of distance. Without a 12-foot shoulder, though, that drop off right next to the road can seem worse than it actually is. That’s in addition to the slope being a long distance down.

“It is really more of a visual thing than anything else, and we did add some guard rail in that area because we heard some concerns from the public,” Cutler said. “It looked like it was a huge hole and I might get into it if I could have an accident.”

The DOT has assigned a "Highway Helper" service vehicle just to that specific intersection. It will be in the area from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on most days. That service helps to control traffic when a driver has a mechanical issue.