Drivers asked to slow down, pay attention in road work zones

Thousands of cars rush past construction worker Kelvin Louis every day at his job site along Collins Road in Cedar Rapids.

But in 23 years on the job, Louis said neither he nor anyone on his team has suffered a traffic-related injury at work.

He said the key to staying safe is that drivers be considerate of the workers they’re speeding past.

“Sometimes, we’d be so busy at what we’re trying to do here that we’re not focusing on the traffic because we’re thinking that they’re supposed to be paying attention to what they’re doing,” Louis said. “And most of the time, people are.”

Unfortunately, that’s not the case for everyone.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, there was an average of 652 work-zone crashes per year over the last 11 years in Iowa. During that time, an average of 200 of those crashes each year resulted in injuries or even deaths.

Trooper Bob Conrad of the Iowa State Patrol said this is the time of year when those numbers start to creep up because most road work is starting for the year now that the weather is warmer.

“Iowa definitely really only has two seasons. It’s winter and road construction,” he said.

Trooper Conrad said drivers need to pay attention on all roads.

“Whether it’s the simple repairs from winter or the main project’s that are going to take all year,” he said.

In most work areas, drivers are required by law to slow down. Trooper Conrad said they need to keep it moving too.

“One thing we see happen a lot in construction zones, people just stop,” he said. “You cannot just stop in a construction zone without something bad potentially happening.”

He said they also need to avoid anything that might distract them behind the wheel, especially phones.

“They’re not paying attention,” he said. “They’ve missed the sign that said move to the left or move to the right because they’ve been on their phone or distracted in some other way. Then they’re confused, and they go into panic mode, and that’s the last thing you need in a construction zone is panic.”

Trooper Conrad knows the feeling of being pulled over along the road when drivers aren’t paying attention.

“You’re sitting there, you don’t know what’s going to happen until, all of a sudden, you hear tires squealing,” he said. “You look up, and then you see someone hit you.”

As for Louis, he’s never had that happen to him in 23 years — and he doesn’t want that day to come.

“We’re going to be working here all summer, so look out for us too!” he said.

While the biggest risk of speeding or driving distracted through work zones is that a driver injures themselves or others, there is also a financial burden for those who are caught doing it.

In Iowa, fines are doubled in construction zones, and Trooper Conrad said he’s written tickets for more than $1,000 for people caught speeding in them.