Driver’s License offices busier as people get ready for Real ID law to take effect

State Department of Transportation offices is much busier than usual. That's because it’s just eleven months from Real IDs being a federal requirement for airline travel or even entry into a federal building.

Driver’s license supervisor Lisa Miller said her office in Cedar Rapids is usually the busiest on Tuesdays and Saturdays. But now there are more people coming in than normal for this time of year.

“The Real ID is really making a big difference. And it is statewide, it's not just our office. All offices are very busy,” Miller said.

The Real ID law is a way of getting all states to be uniform in what they're using to prove a person's identity. Real ID requirement begins next October first.

