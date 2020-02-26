Driver pleads not guilty in Des Moines crash deaths of 2 men

A man has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide in the crash deaths of two men in Des Moines.

Polk County court records say the lawyer for 23-year-old Alejandro Contreras entered the pleas Tuesday. No trial date has been set.

Police say the crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, when a southbound car struck an eastbound car that had just entered a roadway.

Two men in the eastbound car died after being rushed to a hospital. They've been identified as 26-year-old Mauricio Ruiz Quintana and 22-year-old Brayan Martinez Ruiz. They lived in Windsor Heights.