Man dies after car rolls, crashes into Morgan Creek

A driver has died following a crash in Linn County Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office said authorities were called around 2:55 a.m. to an area of Highway 30 east of Sisley Grove Road.

When crews got to the scene, they found a vehicle upside down and partially submerged in Morgan Creek with the driver trapped inside.

Authorities said the driver, who was not yet been named, was heading west on Highway 30 when he lost control and rolled multiple times before going over the guardrail into the water.

The driver was cut out of the car before being taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.