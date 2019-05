Police in Des Moines are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday at Southeast Army Post Road and SE 36th Street, according to KCCI.

Police said the driver of a car crossed the center line and hit a dump truck head-on. The driver of the car was killed.

The dump truck caught fire. Its driver had minor injuries.

According to KCCI, witnesses told police the driver of the car was driving erratically before the crash.