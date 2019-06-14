Driver killed after motorcycle crash

The Jackson County Sherrif's Office responded to a single motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. The accident happened on Highway 52/64, one mile north of Sabula.

It appears the operator of the motorcycle was heading northbound of Highway 52/64, where he approached a curve in the road. The motorcyclist failed to make the turn smoothly and then crashed into a guardrail.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The accident is still under investigation.