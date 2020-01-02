Driver in fatal chase crash in Davenport makes plea deal

A 19-year-old driver has made a plea deal on charges stemming from a fatal collision during a police chase in Davenport.

Court records say Angel Ochoa intends to plead guilty to vehicular homicide, reckless driving and other charges. The records say that in return, prosecutors will drop a charge of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence. The judge is not bound by the agreement.

On June 13 an officer tried to stop Ochoa's car and a chase ensued. Investigators say Ochoa's car reached speeds of up to 90 mph and ran through several red lights before broadsiding a car, killing Lori Letts.