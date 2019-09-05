Driver hurt in fiery crash at J Street, 66th Avenue in Cedar Rapids dies

A woman who had life-threatening injuries following a crash in Cedar Rapids Tuesday has died.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. near J Street and 66th Avenue SW. Cedar Rapids police got a report of a crash involving a 2010 Suzuki Kizashi.

Police arrived to find a vehicle on fire, and a witness had already removed the driver from the wreckage.

Police said Amadea Marline Temple, 19, of Cedar Rapids, went to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after the crash. She died Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Temple had been a suspect in a hit-and-run of several vehicles in a parking lot located in the 200 block of Kirkwood Court SW before the crash.