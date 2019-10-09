Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Linn County

A driver involved in a single-vehicle accident near the northern limits of Marion has died, according to officials.

At around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, the Linn County Sheriff's Department and other emergency responders received a report of an accident near 2768 East Robins Road in Marion. Officials located a sport utility vehicle that had exited the road and hit a tree at the site.

David Greene, 77, of Marion, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital after the crash and was pronounced dead there. Authorities believe that he suffered a medical event while driving that caused the crash to occur.

Greene was alone in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.