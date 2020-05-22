Driver dies after serious traffic accident Thursday

One person is dead after a serious traffic accident Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Iowa County deputies were called to the 3100 block of D Avenue in rural Deep River after a 911 call that a dump truck had driven off the road.

Deputies found that the dump truck has left the roadway and entered the ditch along D Avenue. The dump truck was fully loaded and struck the field drive, which partially broke.

William W Davis, 79, of Sigourney, the driver of the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. Police did say, though, that they believe the driver suffered a blown front passenger tire, which caused the driver to lose control. Police also stated that Davis was not wearing a seatbelt.