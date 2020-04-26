Driver charged after vehicle loses control and hits tree, house

A woman received several charges after she allegedly was driving a car that lost control and ended up in the yard of a residence in a Buchanan County town.

Renee Ohl, 37, of Independence, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, driving while license suspended, failure to have SR-22 insurance as required, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of insurance, open container, and unlawful possession of a driver's license.

At around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash in the 200 block of North Main Street, also known as Iowa Highway 150, in Hazleton. Deputies located a 2014 Hyundai Elantra in the yard of a home in the area.

Deputies believe that Ohl was driving the vehicle southbound on Highway 150 when the vehicle lost control. The car hit a tree and a house before stopping in the yard.

Ohl was not injured in the crash.

The Hazleton Fire Department and the Iowa State Patrol assisted in the emergency response.

Ohl was released from Buchanan County Jail on bond.