Driver charged after Des Moines collision that killed 2

A driver has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide following a Des Moines collision in which two men died.

Police say the crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, when a southbound car struck an eastbound car that had just entered the roadway. Two men in the eastbound car died after being rushed to a hospital. Police have identified them as 26-year-old Mauricio Ruiz Quintana and 22-year-old Brayan Martinez Ruiz.

The other driver has been identified as 23-year-old Alejandro Contreras. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.