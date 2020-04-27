Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Des Moines to see increase

Organizers say a drive-thru testing site for the new coronavirus in Des Moines expects to see nearly twice the number of people on Monday as it tested over the weekend.

Television station KCCI reports the site outside the Wells Fargo Arena drew about 240 residents seeking to be tested over the weekend. Gov. Kim Reynolds says she expected 200 more on Monday.

State leaders have said the goal is to eventually test up to 3,000 people per day at different drive-thru sites around Iowa.

As of Saturday, the state's online coronavirus tracking portal showed 5,475 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa and 118 deaths from the disease.