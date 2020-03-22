Drive-in church held in eastern Iowa

A pastor in eastern Iowa found a new way to give sermons this weekend.

Pastor James Wolf leads the Spirit of Life Christian Church in Quasqueton. On Sunday, he held a "drive-in church."

People could park their cars in the church's lot and listen to Wolf's sermon. He wore a microphone.

Wolf had to get permission from the city to hold the service. That's after Governor Kim Reynolds recommended limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Pastor Wolf and his wife say it's still important for the church community to gather during these difficult times.