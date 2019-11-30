Dozens headed out to DanceMor Ballroom in Swisher, Wild Hogs in Walford and the Leaderboard in North Liberty for a couple of beers and donating gifts to Toys for Tots.

Drinking for a good cause

Michelle Hosch, owner of HM Book and Event Planning hosted the event.

She said she learned about the idea while in Des Moines.

Raising toys while drinking may seem like an odd concept, she said the adults had a little fun while helping out a need in their community.

“This is a way friends and families as adults can go out, have fun and know they are giving back to a child that’s in need,” she said.

