Drier, nicer weather is ahead for Wednesday

An isolated shower is possible early Tuesday night, but many of us ought to remain dry. Some patchy fog may develop late, though. Lows fall to around 50. Wednesday looks to be a much nicer day with partial sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

Our weather turns more active starting on Thursday, when a chance of showers and storms comes back. The best chance will probably be over northeastern Iowa. Otherwise, we'll plan on a warmer and more humid day with highs in the lower 80s. A series of disturbances bring occasional bouts of rain and thunderstorms Friday, this weekend, and into next week. At least temperatures will be seasonable in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.