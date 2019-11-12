Drew Wagner pleads not guilty in Chris Bagley murder case

One of the men charged with murder in the death of Chris Bagley says he is not guilty.

Drew Wagner, 34, entered the not guilty plea Tuesday, according to newly filed court documents. He turned himself on the evening of Nov. 1 after authorities announced charges against him that morning. His bond was set at $1,000,000 cash.

Bagley went missing Dec. 2018 from his home in Walker, Iowa. Investigators found his body buried in the backyard of a Cedar Rapids home in March. An autopsy show he died from stab wounds.

Federal documents show a federal agent testified that they think Wagner was fighting with Bagley when another man, Drew Blahnik, allegedly stabbed Bagley. Blahnik also faces multiple charges in the case, including first-degree murder. In April, officials testified in federal court that Blahnik confessed to stabbing Bagley.

The Linn County Attorney's Office also confirmed Paul Hoff is facing charges of obstructing prosecution and abuse of a corpse in the case. Prosecutors say Hoff is the owner of the home where authorities say Bagley died.

