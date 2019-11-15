Drew Blahnik pleads not guilty in death of Chris Bagley

The attorney for a man accused of stabbing and killing Chris Bagley turned in his plea Friday morning. Drew Blahnik is pleading not guilty to murder, obstruction and abuse of a corpse in the case.

Blahnik is being held at the Linn County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

During a federal hearing in April, an official testified Blahnik confessed to the killing, but it took authorities eight months to file charges.

Bagley, 31, went missing from his home in Walker in December of 2018. Investigators found his body in the backyard of a Cedar Rapids home in March.