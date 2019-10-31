Drew Blahnik charged with murder in death of Chris Bagley

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said a man has been indicted in the death of Chris Bagely.

Following a criminal investigation, the sheriff's office said Drew Blahnik, 32, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, obstructing prosecution and abuse of a corpse.

Blahnik remains in the Linn County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Bagley went missing from his home in Walker, Iowa, on Dec. 17, 2018. Authorities found his body in the backyard of a home in southeast Cedar Rapids home on March 1, 2019. An autopsy showed he died from multiple stab wounds.

In April, officials testified in federal court that Blahnik confessed to stabbing Bagley. Drew Wagner, 33, was also arrested in connection to Bagley's case. Federal documents said a federal agent testified that they think Wagner was fighting with Bagley when Blahnik stabbed Bagley.

The judge did not give Wagner bail.

Andy Shaw, 31, of Cedar Rapids, who was also arrested in connection to the case, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court to possessing a rifle and a shotgun while using drugs. Court documents said that witnesses claimed Shaw played a role in the death of Chris Bagley in late 2018. Shaw was arrested in March 2019 after police searched two of his properties

Authorities have arrested several other men who had alleged ties to Chris Bagley. Paul Hoff is awaiting sentencing and he pleaded guilty in June to weapons and drug charges. Hoff owns the Cedar Rapids home where Bagley was last seen. Logan Gerber is also facing state drug charges along with theft and weapons charges. Court documents show he was one of the last people to see Chris Bagley alive.

Shaw faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.