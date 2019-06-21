Dreary weather impacting everything from road construction to the BBQ Roundup

The wet weather that’s been drenching Eastern Iowa all spring is affecting everything from swimming pools, to road construction, and even barbecue.

At the BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids, a few people packed up their umbrella and braved the rain over the lunch hour.

Ben Nelson has been traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to the BBQ Roundup for 12 years now.

He's serving up a positive attitude while out in the rain – he says it could be much worse.

"Last year was heavy thunderstorms, and we had some equipment damaged, so we'll take some rain over that,” Nelson said. “We're happy to deal with the rain and not the high winds."

Lower temps and rainy days don't have kids needing to cool off in the pool. Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec says it's working to coordinate programs to keep expenses down since revenue is slow.

"Obviously down from previous years and last year, which was a pretty good year, but we're optimistic that the sun is going to shine again and we'll be back out swimming,” said Scott Hock, Cedar Rapids Parks, and Rec director. It's not just pools that hurt in the wet weather.

Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec says it's noticing slower signups for summer programs, and revenue from golf courses is also down.

Road construction work is also behind. That includes the new 380-exit at Forevergreen Road in North Liberty. The Iowa DOT says it still hopes to have the ramps ready by the end of July.

Work on the new I-80/380 interchange also hasn't progressed much in the rain and is now a couple of weeks behind schedule.

It's a mixed bag for plumbers. The rain has delayed some construction projects, but business is up for sump pump work.

With all the wet weather, Hanna Plumbing & Heating owner Tim Hanna told TV9 they’re urging homeowners to think ahead.

"We have put in a lot of battery backup sump pumps, and we've replaced a lot of sump pumps. With anything, the more it works, the more it fails," Hanna said.