Dreary afternoon Friday leads into a nicer weekend

The cold front that's plowed across the state will continue to have temperatures slowly fall through the afternoon. Showers also move across the area, probably mixing with a bit of sleet or freezing rain mainly west of Highway 63. Impacts from that should be limited, but some icy patches could be possible that direction. The showers/mix wrap up early tonight with rainfall totals probably ending up around a quarter-inch.

Lows fall into the 20s to around 30, but a brisk wind will drop wind chills into the teens to start Saturday. Thankfully, we have sunshine this weekend, getting highs to around 50 on Saturday and 60 on Sunday. Mild weather and perhaps a few thunderstorms are around Monday and Tuesday before temperatures fall back into the 50s later next week.