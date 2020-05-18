Dreary Monday afternoon, but nicer weather is coming

A slow-moving weather system keeps lots of clouds over us through the afternoon. Isolated showers and drizzle also pass by, although they should be fairly light and brief if any come through your neighborhood. Highs stay cool, struggling to get near 60. A north wind may occasionally gust over 20 mph.

The mostly cloudy sky stays tomorrow although we should see highs get further into the 60s. As that slow-moving low finally gets farther east, the sky clears up some and lets highs warm. We'll be in the 70s later on this week. If you're wondering what happened to the highs in the 80s, it still looks like we should get there, although they're delayed until this weekend. That's also when the next chance of a handful of showers and storms comes through.