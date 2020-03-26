Dreaming of lottery riches? Virus could cut jackpots

Lottery jackpots are going to shrink as the coronavirus pandemic tamps down lottery sales.

The group that oversees the Powerball game announced Wednesday night that it would cut minimum jackpots in half, from $40 million to $20 million, after there is a winner of the current big prize. The jackpot also could grow more slowly, with minimum increases of $2 million instead of the normal $10 million after each twice-weekly drawing.

The other national lottery game in the United States, Mega Millions, is considering a similar move. The move by Powerball won't affect the current $160 million jackpot.