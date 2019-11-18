Dream comes true for dying Iowa Air Force veteran

An 84-year old Vietnam Air Force veteran had his dying dream come true last week thanks to his family.

(KCCI)

Bob Allen is dying of colon cancer.

But last week, he got a big surprise: getting the chance to take to the sky one more time. Allen's family set-up a helicopter ride from Ames to Boone where he took a tour of the Iowa National Guard base.

He got see a Huey chopper, similar to the one he flew for years in the Air Force.

"Considering all kinds of my situations. The fact that I'm dying...it's very good to go out this way," Allen told KCCI.

Iowa National Guard members also lined up to welcome him to the base.

Click or tap here to read the full story from KCCI.