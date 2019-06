11 Cedar Rapids-area residents claimed a big prize from the Iowa Lottery after a previous winner did not claim their winnings.

The 11 people are part of "The Dream Big Team," which is a group of 34 employees at Collins Aerospace. They won a $1 million special promotional prize, which was given out after a different prize went unclaimed.

Laurie Ginder, of Anamosa, entered the group into the contest. The winning entry was drawn on June 19.