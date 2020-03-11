Drake to deliver classes online from March 23 to April 3

Drake University in Des Moines said it will move classes to online instruction between March 23 and April 3 to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

University officials are encouraging all students to stay home following spring break, though dorms and dining halls will remain open.

There are no confirmed cases on campus or in Des Moines at this time.

Students who plan to be on campus are asked to notify Residence Life. Guests will not be allowed on campus during the time period.

Campus operations for faculty and staff will continue as normal, the university said.

"Students who have experiential learning obligations such as clinical experiences, student teaching, internships, etc., are expected to report to those sites unless they are specifically told not to report," said University Provost Dr. Sue J. Mattison. "Some organizations such as hospitals and pharmacies are likely to move to a scenario where students aren’t allowed, but until that time please remain in communication with the sites."