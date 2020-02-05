Drake University's mascot 'Griff' to retire in Aug. 2020

Drake University said its inaugural live mascot Griff will retire in Aug. 2020 after serving for more than four years.

In Oct. 2015, Griff the bulldog started his official role as the university's official live mascot.

“Griff has been such a special part of our campus community,” said Drake University President Marty Martin. “His affectious spirit and enthusiasm embodies the mission of our University. While Griff’s presence on campus will be greatly missed, he will forever be a part of the Drake family.”

According to the university's announcement, eight-year-old Griff has plans to take long naps on his favorite, oversized chair.

“Griff isn’t going anywhere, and this isn’t goodbye,” said Erin Bell, associate director of marketing and manager of the live mascot program. “He’s going to finish strong for Drake and leave the live mascot program in very capable paws come June 30. Griff still has future Bulldogs to recruit, games to win, selfies to snap, commencement to attend, and one more Relays before he enters retirement.”

'Griff II' will take over in July, the university said.

Griff's name comes from John L. Griffith, who served as the University’s athletic director from 1908 to 1918. Griffithorganized a track-and-field meet in 1910, in a blizzard, that became the first-ever Drake Relays.

All future live mascots will continue to hold the title of Griff, with an additional nickname to distinguish each canine.