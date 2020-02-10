Drake University reveals new mascot, Griff II, after retirement announcement

A central Iowa private university has announced who will be on the receiving end of a metaphorical passing-of-the-letter-jacket when its current live mascot retires this summer.

Drake University revealed a one-year-old English bulldog, named Griff II, which will be its new live mascot on July 1, 2020. The school had previously announced that the retirement of its current mascot, Griff, will occur at the end of June.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of our live mascot program and welcome Griff II to the Drake community,” Marty Martin, Drake University President, said, in a statement. “I am confident that he will spark even greater school spirit and help bring us all closer together, just as Griff has done for years.”

Griff II was born in Wisconsin in July 2018 and has been in-training in Des Moines since November 2019. He has been described by officials as being very social, smart, playful, and having a happy-go-lucky attitude.

An inauguration for Griff II will be held in August 2020, involving a "changing of the harness" ceremony, according to university officials.