Drake University basketball player charged after 19-year-old hurt in shooting

A Drake University basketball player is facing charges following a reported accidental shooting at an off-campus house which injured another student.

Tremell Murphy is accused of accidentally shooting another student at an off-campus home on Aug. 31. (Courtesy image)

According to a statement from the university, authorities responded to a shooting at the home of Tremell Murphy shortly before midnight on Aug. 31. When they got to the scene they found a 19-year-old Drake student with a serious head injury.

Witnesses at the scene said the 19-year-old fell and hit is head.

Police tell station KCCI it appears a gun was fired in one room with the bullet passing through a wall before it hit the victim in another room.

Sgt. Paul Parizek said doctors pulled the bullet from the teen's head, and he is expected to be okay.

Murphy, who is listed as a senior forward on the men's basketball team, reportedly admitted to police that he had been handling a firearm when it accidentally went off. He also admitted to withholding information from police.

Murphy has been removed from school activities, according to the university. He is charged with making a false report to a public entity and discharging a firearm within the city.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Drake University released the following statement:

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, Aug. 31, a Drake University student was accidentally shot by a fellow student at an off-campus house. Drake University is conducting a full internal review with the procedures set forth in the University’s Code of Student Conduct. The University is committed to the safety and security of our entire community.

“This is a sad and difficult time for the Drake community,” said Jerry Parker, dean of students. “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the injured student and his family, and with the hope of a full recovery. The injury is serious but not life-threatening, and, gratefully, no one else was hurt. The University will continue providing support to all of those affected by the incident, while we complete the internal review.”

Per Drake University’s Code of Student Conduct, when a student is the subject of a criminal investigation and/or criminal charges have been issued, interim measures can be taken by the dean of students, to include an interim administrative leave, which impacts a student’s ability to participate in academic and co-curricular programs while the criminal process is ongoing.

Tremell Murphy, who is facing charges, is a senior at Drake. He has been a student-athlete in good standing and a member of the men’s basketball team. Murphy was removed immediately from team activities.

Drake University would like to thank the Des Moines Police Department and the City of Des Moines’ emergency medical services for their responsiveness and concern. Under obligation of the law and to protect the privacy of the students involved and the integrity of the review process, the University is not able to provide further comment at this time."