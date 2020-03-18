Drake Relays postponed, no rescheduled date named

A world-famous track and field event held every April will be taking place at a different time of year, according to event officials.

The Drake relays, in its 111th year of competition, is postponed. Organizers did not name a new date, but said they would be working with the appropriate authorities to determine when a makeup date will be possible in the face of community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa.

The event was originally scheduled for April 22 through April 25, 2020.

Related events that take place around the relays, like the Beautiful Bulldog Contest and Drake Road Races, will also be rescheduled, according to Drake University officials.

The relays attract athletes of multiple levels of competition, from high school to elite professionals.