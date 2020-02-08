Dozens of people raised money at Thew Brewing in Cedar Rapids so kids at the Tanager Place LGBTQ Center could attend a welcoming prom.

Drag bingo raises money for LGBTQ prom

Drag bingo raised over $3,600 for the night of fun. Lori Ampey, the Director of the LGBTQ Center, said they had 245 kids attend last year and plan on even more this year. She said the kids need a safe and welcoming place to have a prom.

“It makes the kids feel unwanted,” said Ampey. “I watch them struggle and have issues and concerns about their safety. The fact is, they couldn’t go to prom safely and that’s an issue.”

The LGBTQ prom will be held on April 18th across from Newbo.

