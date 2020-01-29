Dozens of students walk out of class at Kennedy High School

Dozens of students at Kennedy High School walked out of their classes Wednesday morning who accuse District administrators of handling the aftermath of a recent violent crime on campus poorly.

Kennedy High School students in Cedar Rapids, Iowa protest on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, against the school district's handling of a recent alleged armed robbery on campus. (Matt Wilde/KCRG)

Police say 18-year-old Jovon Ellis robbed a Kennedy student in their parking lot around 3:30 in the afternoon on Monday with what they say looked like a gun. Ellis is charged with first degree robbery over the incident.

Among the problems students say exist is that they think there has not been enough security personnel around the school since the robbery occurred.

Those who took part in the protest also tell TV9 school administrators took too long to report what had happened to the community at large. An email TV9 obtained shows administrators alerted students and families about the robbery about four hours after the incident.

"Not a single person was notified until almost four hours later," said student Alina Taylor. "And all while that was occurring students were still in school, waiting in their cars for the lots to clear out, multiple practices were going on."

Students tell TV9 it was their goal to grab the attention of the District by walking out.

District spokesperson Akwi Nji declined TV9's request to have any District official discuss this matter despite repeated requests.

TV9 reached out to every member of the Cedar Rapids School Board for comment about concerns from some in the community but none responded.

Some students also say they chose to march to grab the attention of lawmakers and tell us they also used the protest as an opportunity to advocate for gun control too.

Nji sent along the following written statement to TV9:

"The following is submitted jointly by the Cedar Rapids Community School District and the Board of Directors:

The incident was reported to Kennedy High School leaders and Kennedy’s SRO at 3:34pm. The Cedar Rapids Police Department was engaged immediately.

While the incident occurred on campus, it was a matter of public safety which impacted the neighborhood and city (in addition to the KHS staff, students, and families). After engaging CRPD, we initiated our response plan to most immediately address the victim’s needs and also the safety and security of the students and staff in the building at the time.

We communicated to those in the building, CRPD presence was increased, and we then worked with CRPD to ensure we were providing accurate information to staff and families while not hindering the investigative process. In addition, through the process of the immediate investigation and assessing the building’s needs, a plan for the following school day to support KHS’s needs and security measures developed.

As with all matters of public safety, and as they relate to our schools, we work closely with CRPD in real time and this includes investigating the incident, assessing immediate threat, heightening security measures on site, and communicating to staff and families with a keen awareness of the importance of not only expediency of the communication but also the accuracy of that information.

Regarding today’s student demonstration, we respect the right of peaceable assembly which is granted to all of us. If classes were missed during the demonstration, those missed classes are treated in the same manner with which we treat any missed class and in keeping with Board policy.

Thank you,

Akwi Nji on behalf of Superintendent Bush and President Humbles"