Dozens of healthcare workers in Dubuque plead for residents to stay home

Empty streets and closed signs are a common sight around Dubuque now, but some doctors worry that not enough people were hearing the message to avoid others strongly enough from political leaders.

The main entrance at UnityPoint-Finley Hospital in Dubuque on Monday, March 30, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Doctor Lisa Kramer said a few colleagues started having conversations.

"A few of us got together realizing that we weren't really getting a lot of good direction from some of the government," Kramer said.

That's why over 130 health care providers wanted to send a clearer message to everyone: stay home.

Dr. Laura Witthoeft said people play an important role in stopping the spread of the virus.

"Your role is to stay at home and minimize your distance from people," Witthoeft said.

Witthoeft added that people should not underestimate the coronavirus by comparing it to influenza.

"Influenza has been in our society for a while, so we have ways and means of curing it, such as vaccinations," Witthoeft said. "We don't have any vaccinations against coronavirus at this time."

That means more people could end up in the hospital and, according to Kramer, that would strain staff and resources. Dubuque, like many places, has limited resources, like ventilators and critical care capacity.

"We want to take care of everyone we want everyone to get through this, but we don't have the capacity to take care of the number of people that could potentially get sick if people continue to spread this virus," Kramer said.

Kramer added that that is the precise reason why these health care providers decided to come together: to make sure people understood that staying at home plays a significant role in preventing more people from getting infected with the coronavirus.