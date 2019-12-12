Dozens of children each receive a brand new bike

67 children in the Cedar Rapids area are getting new bicycles for Christmas. Thursday afternoon, those bikes went home with families who use the services at the Olivet Neighborhood Mission.

New bikes lined up to go home to 67 local children (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

Olivet and Variety - The Children's Charity helped distribute them.

The bikes arrived in boxes, so Alliant Energy employees helped put them together and wheel them out.

Variety gives out bikes throughout the year, but this is the first time the organization distributed bicycles right before Christmas.

"It's important for kids to feel like they belong and have their own bike,” said Robyn Rieckhoff, Variety of Eastern Iowa director. “It's good for kids to get out, get away from their video games, get out and ride a bike."

Each of the kids getting the bikes also received a helmet and a bike lock.

