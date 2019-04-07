'We've never forgotten about you,' dozens gather at Wolf Creek to honor Jake Wilson

It's been a year since Jake Wilson's parents say he left their La Porte City house to go for a walk by Wolf Creek, never to return again. Dozens of people gathered by that creek in his honor Sunday.

"It hurts but we're just glad he's not in any pain anymore," said Wilson's cousin, Grace Richter.

Richter, her family and other community members passed around paper lanterns and released them one-by-one downstream. Richter remembered her cousin as a goofy 16-year-old who loved animals.

"He really liked chickens," said Richter. "He was like a farm boy kid, really. He would always come to our house and steal our eggs and try to hatch them in his own house."

"It hasn't just affected the family," said family friend Jennifer Ambrose. "It's affected this city, this state, this area. So many more people are aware of autism and what it entails."

It's happened through programs like "Jake's Initiative," which encourages people to do good things and ask for nothing in return.

There's also the LOST program, a tracking system between the Cedar Valley autism community and law enforcement to target those on the spectrum or prone to wandering. They're changes that could ensure La Porte City never goes through something like this again.

"We're hoping it will never happen again because no family should have to go through what this family has been through," said family friend Amanda Goodman.

It's a brighter future inspired by a teen the community will never forget.

"It definitely feels like something's missing in our family," said Richter. "Nothing is not going to be the same anymore. Our Christmas wasn't the same without him. It was really hard for our family."

Authorities have yet to announce Wilson's cause of death in this case.

If you'd like to donate to Wilson's memorial fund, which will go towards his brother's college fund, you can do so at any Veridian Credit Union location.