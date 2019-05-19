Dozens gather at Greene Square Park in solidarity for fallen teens

The Cedar Rapids community said they're shaken by the deaths of 18-year-old Matrell Johnson and 18-year-old Royal Abram. As much as it hurts, though, they're using it as a lesson.

"Right now, we are asking for peace to be put in their hearts and our minds," said," said Carl Cassell.

Cassell prayed for the two teenagers Sunday evening, blaming global gun violence for this weekend's.

"We've abandoned the process of dealing with things the right way," said Cassell. "Our kids are seeing an adult example of, 'We shoot first and ask questions later.' If we do that at an international, national level, state and local level then we shouldn't be surprised kids are doing it, too. They follow the adults. The adults have been a bad example."

"So many people in the community want to do something but we don't know what to do," said Jenny Chadima. "That means bringing people together like this, bringing our minds together and opening our hearts to saying, 'Okay, now that we do.' Where do we go from here?"

No arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened early Saturday morning in a parking lot near 70 Kirkwood Court Southwest. Two other 19-year-olds were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Cedar Rapids police believe this was a targeted attack.